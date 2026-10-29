Fire damages Voortrekker Monument grounds and water infrastructure

A fire on the Voortrekker Monument grounds in Pretoria has caused extensive damage, including to water infrastructure, despite a sustained firefighting effort that continued into the early hours.

In a statement, monument management thanked emergency responders, volunteers and staff who helped bring the blaze under control after it broke out during the afternoon.

AfriForum, Fidelity SecureFire, the Sinoville Firefighting Association (SBBV), Apiesrivier Fire Protection Association and Tshwane firefighters were thanked for their swift response and tireless efforts.

Management said firefighters, volunteers and Kultuurtuiste staff worked amid flames, smoke and heat to help protect the animals, grounds and heritage site.

“Incidents such as these remind us once again of the strength of community,” management said.

Although the fire was extinguished, management reported extensive damage to parts of the grounds, including the water infrastructure. The statement did not provide a financial estimate of the damage or specify which facilities had been affected.

Management appealed for continued community support as the site moves forward following the fire.

It encouraged supporters to join its Friends of the Monument initiative, describing it as a community that works together to preserve, protect and build the monument’s future.

The cause of the fire was not given in the statement.

Also read: Three treated for smoke inhalation in Pretoria east farm fire

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