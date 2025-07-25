Cuteness overload! Krispy Kreme South Africa launches UnBEARably Cute doughnut range in partnership with Build-A-Bear

The UnBEARably Cute collection is made for joyful snacking.

It does not get any cuter than this! Krispy Kreme South Africa is turning up the joy with the launch of its all-new Build-A-Bear-inspired doughnut range — a trio of unBEARably cute treats that combine the magic of cuddles with the comfort of sweet indulgence.

Launching nationwide on 28 July 2025, this limited-time offer is set to steal hearts (and taste buds) across the country.

This is more than just a doughnut drop — it’s a celebration of all things soft, fluffy, fun and playful, inspired by plush toys and the latest cute food trends.

The UnBEARably Cute range brings an irresistible mix of charming designs, nostalgic flavours, and melt-in-your-mouth textures that will delight fans of all ages. Whether you are a child, a collector of cute things, or simply someone with a sweet tooth and an eye for aesthetics, this range delivers a full sensory experience. The doughnuts are made to be admired, poked, squashed, cuddled, and ultimately devoured.

This trio includes Berry Tiny Teddy – filled with luscious strawberry jam and finished with adorable jelly teddies, this doughnut is a fruity fantasy that’s as cheerful as it is tasty. Beary Choc Caramel — a rich, chocolatey caramel dream, this one’s filled with creamy caramel kreme and dipped in chocolate icing.

Sweet Honey Bear — this doughnut is packed with honeycomb chocolate kreme and topped with golden sprinkles (like a warm bear hug in every bite).

This one-of-a-kind, limited-time offer is inspired by the growing global trend of “cute culture” — where soft aesthetics, childhood nostalgia, and playful design meet premium flavour.

The doughnuts are not only a treat for the taste buds, but a visual and tactile experience too. Their squishy, fluffy texture mimics the feel of a plush toy, inviting fans to interact with their doughnut before taking the first bite.

Each design is photogenic and made to be shared — both in person and online. Filming a taste test or just enjoying a quiet moment with your favourite flavour? The UnBEARably Cute collection is made for joyful snacking.

Whether you are gifting one to a friend, celebrating a small win, or simply indulging in something cute and tasty just for yourself, these doughnuts are here to make moments a little more magical. The UnBEARably Cute doughnut range will be available in all Krispy Kreme South Africa stores from 28 July 2025, for a limited time only, while stocks last.

This campaign is a celebration of flavour, fun, and feel-good design — a delicious reminder that sometimes the smallest things can bring the biggest smiles.

Each doughnut is thoughtfully designed to echo the warmth, fun, and innocence of Build-A-Bear’s iconic characters, while delivering the premium flavour experience that Krispy Kreme is known for. From the first look to the final bite, every moment is packed with delicious joy.

“Partnering with Build-A-Bear was a natural fit,” says Gerry Thomas, Managing Director of Krispy Kreme South Africa. “Both brands focus on creating joyful experiences that bring people together. With this campaign, we wanted to offer something playful and nostalgic, yet delicious and exciting — and I believe we have done just that.”

Krispy Kreme South Africa is excited to introduce a brand-new DIY kit that lets you create your very own unBEARably Cute doughnut—and that’s not all! They are also delighted to unveil the Build-A-Bear party experience as part of its UnBEARably Cute collaboration with Build-A-Bear!

Perfect for birthday parties or special celebrations, this offering is available at select Krispy Kreme shops or even in the comfort of your own home. The Krispy Kreme events team is on hand to bring the magic to life and ensure a fun, stress-free experience for parents and kids alike.

For more information or to book a party, customers can contact the team at [email protected]

Terms and conditions apply.