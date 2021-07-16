Lions express frustration with stop-start Currie Cup

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Following the cancellation of their Currie Cup game against the Cheetahs this weekend, the Lions have expressed disappointment and frustration that the competition has been unable to properly get going.

The Lions’ scheduled match against the Cheetahs in Joburg this weekend was called off on Thursday because the men from Bloemfontein expressed their concerns about safety following the rioting and looting going on in the country.

And not even a compromise by the Lions to travel to Bloemfontein and play the game there was enough to convince the Cheetahs to turn-out this weekend.

The cancellation of the match follows the calling off last week of the Lions’ game against the Sharks – who were quickly called in to replace the Covid-hit Bulls as opponents for the British and Irish Lions.

The last time the Lions were in action was on the Saturday in the opening game of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa on July 3.

Various other games in the Currie Cup have been affected by Covid, and the tour by the Lions.

This weekend’s other matches – Sharks against Pumas in Durban and Griquas against Bulls in Kimberley – were scratched because of “extraordinary circumstances” in the country.

Asked on Thursday if the Currie Cup competition should be postponed for a few weeks, Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said: “SA Rugby must make that decision; it’s not for us as participants to make that decision.”

Straeuli added: “We’re all disappointed (that our last two games have been cancelled). The players want to play, our sponsors want us to play; everyone has been working hard on the training ground. We’re all healthy.”

While head coach Ivan van Rooyen said it was frustrating for the coaches and players to prepare for matches, just for them to be called off, he also realised theses are trying times, on many different fronts.

“It’s frustrating, but we also need to keep in mind there is so much happening. We all need to stay strong, but maybe the best way to do that is for us to play,” Van Rooyen said.

“I feel for the players; they’ll be disappointed. Hopefully we get an opportunity again next Wednesday.”

The Lions are due to face Griquas at Ellis Park at 2.30pm next Wednesday.