New recruit Johan Goosen to make Bulls debut against SA ‘A’

Sports Staff

Nizaam Carr will lead the Bulls in their match against the South Africa ‘A’ side at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Carr will play in the No 6 jersey in the warm-up match arranged so that the Springbok squad players can get a much game time as possible ahead of the start of the Test series against the British and Irish Lions next weekend.

The Lions in turn will be in action against the Stormers at 6pm on Saturday, at the same venue. The Bulls game starts at 1pm.

Also in action for the Bulls will be new flyhalf recruit Johan Goosen, who’ll make his first start in the blue jersey.

The strong midfield pairing will see Cornal Hendricks partner Harold Vorster, and they’ll be matched against the SA ‘A’ team centres Damian de Allende and Wandisile Simelane.

Simphiwe Matanzima, Schalk Erasmus and Jacques van Rooyen have been tasked to provide some stability as the starting front row, while the lock pairing of Walt Steenkamp and Ruan Nortje continue their auspicious combination in the second row.

Excitement can be expected from the inclusion of youthful talents such as FC du Plessis, WJ Steenkamp and Muller Uys.

White, who is excited ahead of the clash, said: “The opportunity to be called in as opposition for the South Africa ‘A’ side is one we could not refuse.

“We will be going out to give it our best shot, with the intention of not only providing good opposition for them, but also building and growing together as the Bulls.”

Bulls: FC du Plessis, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Harold Vorster, Cornal Hendricks, Stravino Jacobs, Johan Goosen, Zak Burger, WJ Steenkamp, Muller Uys, Nizaam Carr (capt), Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Jacques van Rooyen, Schalk Erasmus, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Janko Swanepoel, Arno Botha, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, David Kriel