Public questions Roland Schoeman’s political credentials

Wesley Botton

Former Olympic champion Roland Schoeman was given a baptism of fire on Wednesday after dipping his toes into the world of politics.

Schoeman revealed the day before that he had written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, formally making himself available for the sports minister’s post, currently held by Nathi Mthethwa, ahead of a potential cabinet reshuffle.

ALSO READ: Sports minister ‘fit for purpose’ – Schoeman sticks up his hand

Though he believed he could make a valuable contribution, however, South Africans responded to the 41-year-old retired swimmer on social media with a long list of questions and criticisms.

With no political background, some claimed Schoeman did not have the necessary experience to fill the post.

You can’t just wake up and decide you want to be cabinet minister just because you were a good athlete. There are many sport administrators more qualified than you.— Solwazi (@solwazi) August 3, 2021

While he shone throughout his elite career, and he shared his academic qualifications with Ramaphosa, it was suggested that the three-time Olympic medallist did not have the credentials outside the pool.

Winning sporting competitions and a Bachelor of Arts degree qualifies you to be a political head of a national government department. Lol. Wow! Just wow it's screaming entitlement.— Ndidikiwe. (@AsemahleMak) August 3, 2021

One issue which was raised by multiple people was the absence of anything related to transformation in the letter to Ramaphosa, an aspect of the job which remains crucial.

You forgot one thing on your application wendoda “Transformation” so for now. Declined— Imbabazane (@Imbabazane29) August 4, 2021

He was also questioned about whether he could look beyond sport in a portfolio which includes the arts and culture sectors.

You do know that there is a whole arts and culture portfolio that goes with this job, right? What is your plan to save festivals, theatres and museums?— Nadine Watkins (@nadine_watkins1) August 4, 2021

The response to Schoeman was not a blood bath, however, and he received a signifant amount of support as he attempted to launch his political career.