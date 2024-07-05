Another 27 athletes in seven sports added to SA team for Olympic Games

The latest squad members include four accomplished golfers and the national men's rugby sevens team.

The Blitzboks celebrating their victory at the Olympic rugby sevens qualifying tournament in Monaco last month. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has added another 27 athletes in seven codes to the national squad for the Olympic Games in Paris starting later this month.

This lifts the size of the provisional South African squad to 140 athletes in 19 sports, with more track and field athletes still expected to be added to the team based on their world rankings.

The latest group of individuals named in the squad includes four accomplished golfers – Christiaan Bezuidenhoit, Erik van Rooyen, Paula Reto and former Women’s British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.

Former British Open champion Ashleigh Buhai is in the national golf team for the Olympics. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Other new team members are judoka Geronay Whitebooi, single skull rower Paige Badenhorst, cyclist Vincent Leygonie (BMX), equestrian rider Alexander Peternell (eventing), and skateboarders Brandon Valjalo (street), Dallas Oberholzer (park) and Boipelo Awuah (street).

A 16-member provisional men’s rugby sevens squad has also been announced (ensuring the country will be represented in both the men’s and women’s tournaments) though the Blitzboks team will be reduced to 12 players and two reserves before departing for the Games.

The Olympic Games, which features over 10,000 athletes in 32 sports, will officially be opened on 26 July, though a few codes will get underway from 24 July. The closing ceremony will be held on 11 August.

SA team

Athletics

Men: Akani Simbine (100m, 4x100m), Shaun Maswanganyi (200m, 4x100m), Luxolo Adams (200m), Benjamin Richardson (200m, 4x100m), Bayanda Walaza (4x100m), Bradley Nkoana (4x100m), Wayde van Niekerk (400m, 4x400m), Zakhiti Nene (400m, 4x400m), Lythe Pillay (400m, 4x400m), Gardeo Isaacs (4x400m), Antonie Nortje (4x400m), Tshepo Tshite (1500m), Adriaan Wildschutt (5000m, 10000m), Stephen Mokoka (marathon), Elroy Galant (marathon), Jovan van Vuuren (long jump), Francois Prinsloo (discus)

Reserves: Sinesipho Dambile, Adrian Swart

Women: Marione Fourie (100m hurdles), Prudence Sekgodiso (800m), Zeney Geldenhuys (400m hurdles), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Gerda Steyn (marathon), Cian Oldknow (marathon), Irvette van Zyl (marathon)

Archery

Men: Wian Roux (recurve)

Badminton

Women: Johanita Scholtz

Canoeing

Men: Andrew Birkett (kayak sprint), Hamish Lovemore (kayak sprint)

Women: Tiffany Koch (kayak sprint), Esti Olivier (kayak sprint)

Gymnastics

Women: Caitlin Rooskrantz (artistic)

Cycling

Men: Ryan Gibbons (road), Jean Spies (track), Alan Hatherley (MTB), Vincent Leygonie (BMX)

Women: Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (road), Tiffany Keep (road), Candice Lill (MTB), Miyanda Maseti (BMX)

Equestrian

Men: Alexander Peternell (eventing)

Fencing

Men: Harry Saner (epee)

Golf

Men: Christiaan Bezuidenhoit, Erik van Rooyen

Women: Ashleigh Buhai, Paula Reto

Hockey

Men: Daniel Bell, Dayaan Cassiem, Mustapha Cassiem, Calvin Davis, Matthew Guise-Brown, Andrew Hobson, Keenan Horne, Gowan Jones, Ryan Julius, Tevin Kok, Zenani Kraai, Samkelo Mvimbi, Nqobile Ntuli, Bradley Sherwood, Nicholas Spooner, Jacques van Tonder

Reserves: Hendrik Kriek, Nduduza (Peabo) Lembethe

Women: Taheera Augousti, Quanita Bobbs, Stephanie Botha, Dirkie Chamberlain, Erin Christie, Kayla de Waal, Paris-Gail Isaacs, Marie Antoinette Louw, Ongeziwe Mali, Ntsopa Mokoena, Edith Molikoe, Kristen Paton, Hannah Pearce, Celia Seerane, Anelle van Deventer, Onthatile Zulu

Reserves: Aphiwe Dimba, Kayla Swarts

Women: Geronay Whitebooi

Rowing

Men: John Smith (pair), Christopher Baxter (pair)

Women: Paige Badenhorst (single skull)

Rugby sevens

Men: Christoffel Grobbelaar, Ryan Oosthuizen, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Quewin

Nortje, Tiaan Pretorius, Shaun Williams, Selvyn Davids, Tristan Leyds, Rosko

Specman, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Shilton van Wyk, Katlego Letebele, Ronald Brown,

Mfundo Ndhlovu, David Brits

Women: Liske Lategan, Ayanda Malinga, Shona-Leah Weston, Kemisetso Baloyi, Zintle Mpupha, Sizophila Solontsi, Mathrin Simmers, Nadine Roos, Elizabeth Janse van Rensburg, Veroeshka Grain, Marlize de Bruin, Maria Tshiremba, Byrhabdre Dolf, Shiniqwa Lamprecht, Zandile Masuku, Eloise Web

Skateboarding

Men: Brandon Valjalo (street), Dallas Oberholzer (park)

Women: Boipelo Awuah (street)

Sport climbing

Men: Joshua Bruyns (speed climbing), Mel Janse van Rensburg (lead & boulder)

Women: Aniya Holder (speed climbing), Lauren Mukheiber (lead & boulder)

Surfing

Men: Matthew McGillivray, Jordy Smith

Women: Sarah Ann Baum

Triathlon

Men: Henri Schoeman, Jamie Riddle

Women: Vicky van der Merwe

Wrestling

Men: Steyn de Lange (92kg)