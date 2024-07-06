Marathon rookie Cian Oldknow eager to grow from Olympic experience

Oldknow has run under two hours, 30 minutes (2:30:00) twice in the marathon this year, in her first season over the 42.2km distance.

One of the surprise athletes in the South African team, after making a remarkable breakthrough by stepping up in distance this season, marathon newbie Cian Oldknow hopes to absorb as much as she can from the experience when she lines up for her Olympic debut at the Paris Games next month.

After finishing 15th in the half-marathon at the World Road Running Championships in Latvia last year, Oldknow told her coach George Bradley that she wanted to qualify for the Olympics in either the 5,000m or 10,000m events on the track.

Bradley, however, suggested her best chance of booking a spot in Paris would be in the 42.2km marathon – a distance over which she had never raced – and once she realised he wasn’t kidding, it was all systems go.

Gaining experience

And it was a good decision. In her first competitive 42.2km race she produced one of the most stunning debuts in the history of South African marathon running, clocking 2:25:08 in Seville in February and dipping well under the automatic Olympic qualifying standard of 2:26:50.

Oldknow then went on to win the national marathon title in Durban in April, and while she ran another solid time of 2:29:46, she admits she is still learning how to race the marathon.

All four of the other South African road runners competing at the Paris Olympics – Gerda Steyn, Irvette van Zyl, Stephen Mokoka and Elroy Gelant – are vastly more experienced.

No pressure

And though it might be a little intimidating for her to take on the world’s best after racing only two hard marathons, Oldknow says it does take the pressure off.

She has also learned not to put too much pressure on herself, which she admits has caused challenges in the past.

Cian Oldknow on her way to victory at the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race last year. Picture: Hollywood Athletics Club

“I try to limit how much I feel about external pressure… and I want to remember the reason I’m doing this in the first place. I’m doing it for me,” Oldknow said at the launch of the Spar Women’s Challenge Jozi 10km race in Kempton Park this week.

“I want to enjoy it, wear the South African colours with pride and just give it my best shot.”

Recovered from fall

Oldknow fell at the finish line of the national championships in April, getting tangled in the winner’s tape and injuring herself.

While she has fully recovered and is back to full training, she admits it has not been ideal preparation for the Games, which has reduced her expectations.

She still hopes, however, to have a good run and get as much as she can out of the experience.

“My high expectations have adjusted a little bit because I know what I’m going through and where I’m coming from,” she said.

“It’s not the preparation block I would have liked, but it’s going a lot smoother now and I’m running really well, so I’m excited for the Olympics.”

Jozi women’s race

The launch of the Spar Women’s Challenge Jozi was attended by Oldknow and two other marathon runners who will compete at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year – Zimbabwean athlete Rutendo Nyahora and double Paralympic medallist Louzanne Coetzee – as well as former Olympic marathon runner Rene Kalmer.

The 33rd edition of the annual 10km race, which forms part of the elite Spar Grand Prix series, will be held on 6 October at Marks Park.