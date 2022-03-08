Sprinter Thando Dlodlo banned for doping

Citizen Reporter

Sprinter Thando Dlodlo has been banned for two-and-a-half years after testing positive for “testosterone and its related compounds”.

Dlodlo’s name is included on the list of athletes found guilty of doping, published by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids).

According to the Saids, there was a presence of a “prohibited substance or its metabolites or makers” in the athlete’s sample.

The substance was identified as “testosterone and its related compounds”, and as a result, Dlodlo has been banned for two years and six months.

Dlodlo was part of the team that secured its first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Relays, with the national 4x100m team delivering a memorable performance in the final in Silesia, Poland, last year.

Athletes Carina Horn and Galaletsang Ramorwa, basketball player Thabiso Kekana and a number bodybuilders were also included on the list.