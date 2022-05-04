WATCH: Amputee runner from SA sets record with 102 marathons in 102 days

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, who was born and raised in South Africa, has set an unofficial world record of running 102 marathons in 102 days.

Hunt-Broersma, 46, who lost her left leg at the age of 26 to Ewing’s sarcoma, a type of cancer, in 2002, completed her running feat on Sunday in Arizona, USA.

The ultramarathon runner started running 5km distances in 2016 before progressing to the longer distances. She started her record attempt on 17 January, running the 42.2km distance every day until last week.

Hunt-Broersma has achieved a number of running goals in the last six years. She was the first amputee to run 100 miles (160km) on a treadmill, while she was also the first amputee to take on the Trans-Rockies Mountain Stage Race in Colorado.

Waking up on Sunday – a day off after 102 days of running – was a bizarre experience for Hunt-Broersma.

“Part of me was really happy to be done,” she told the BBC from her home in Arizona. “And the other part kept thinking I need to go running.”

Starting Monday I will be running a Marathon a day for 100 days, total of 2620 miles. Current record is 95 days. Yes totally crazy but I don't do small goals????. We are always capable of more. More details on my IG pagehttps://t.co/upBJQumppN

#SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nN9u3MEDXu— Jacky Hunt-Broersma (@NCrunnerjacky) January 15, 2022

According to BBC.com, Hunt-Broersma was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in 2002, a rare type of bone cancer. Within two weeks doctors had amputated her left leg to save her life.

“It was a rollercoaster … everything happened so fast,” she recalls.

But, once she’d got into running and the bug had bitten, she just kept going.

“I’m an all or nothing person, so I just threw myself in,” she explains. “I love pushing boundaries and seeing how far I can push.”

Next up for the ultra runner is the Moab, a gruelling 240 mile (386 km) race in Utah this October.