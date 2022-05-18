Tee times and groupings for SA players at PGA Championship

Wesley Botton

Much of the focus in the build-up to the PGA Championship has revolved around an American contingent which includes comeback star Tiger Woods, who will compete alongside fellow Major winners Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds.

There will also be plenty of South African interest, however, with 11 SA players in the field for the tournament which starts at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Here is the list of tee times for the SA players, and who they will be grouped with, as they chase international glory at the prestigious major.

No 1

2.22 pm – Dean Burmester (playing with Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk)

2.44pm – Shaun Norris (Kevin Streelman, Carlos Ortiz)

3.28pm – Garrick Higgo (Richard Bland, Matt Jones)

7.41pm – Justin Harding (Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty)

8.47pm – Louis Oosthuizen (Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter)

9.09pm – Charl Schwartzel (Sergio Garcia, Matthew Fitzpatrick)

9.20pm – Erik van Rooyen (Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann)

No 10

3.33pm – Daniel van Tonder (Kevin Na, Lucas Glover)

4.06pm – Oliver Bekker (Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer)

8.09pm – Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners)

8.42pm – Branden Grace (Webb Simpson, Branden Grace)