Excitement building for next instalment of Park Lines BMX Tournament

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2021, the Park Lines BMX Tournament is back!

And, there’s more good news – it’s taking place at the infamous Stoneridge Skatepark, which has been closed since 2016. The event will take place Saturday 28 May.

This one-last-showdown at the Skatepark – in Greenstone, Edenvale – will see riders from all over the country gather to compete at what used to be their old stomping ground and brings with it a massive amount of excitement between riders who are now able to ride and compete there again.

For the new age riders, this will be the opportunity to ride the park that has so much history to it for the first time.

Two notable riders that are preparing to compete in the pro division are the 2021 champion, Vincent Leygonie, and international athlete, Jak Tones from the United Kingdom, who is making his way out to South Africa with the hopes of taking the title.

Leygonie is excited to be competing at Stoneridge again, although preparation has been a struggle with lingering injuries over the past year. He does, however, have the skills to ride the park like no one else will. He is also planning to explore his creative style of riding and unlocking lines that no other riders are expected to do, all while including an array of big tricks.

“After not being able to ride the park over the past six years, I’m excited to see how far my progression has come and how it translates into how I ride the park,” said Leygonie.

“My goal is to obviously win and defend my title. I also just want to have fun with my fellow local and international riders, unlock some crazy lines and blow some minds.”

Tones, 25, is the first international rider set to compete at the Park Lines event and has a host of accolades to his name, most notably being crowned the 2016 IBMXFF champion and multiple live TV performances.

Jak Tones showing off what he can do. Picture: Supplied

When asked about his thoughts on coming to South Africa to compete, he said: “I honestly cannot wait! A bunch of the local riders have already reached out to me to come have a session at their local parks while I’m there. The Park Lines course looks super fun with loads of potential to get creative with my riding. I’m buzzing.”