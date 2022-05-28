Helalia Johannes breaks 10km veterans world record in Gqeberha

Wesley Botton

After giving the series a miss last year, due to some injury niggles and international commitments, Namibian athlete Helalia Johannes returned with a bang on Saturday, shattering the veteran women’s age group world record at the opening leg of the Spar Grand Prix 10km campaign in Gqeberha.

Johannes was in control throughout the race, and while she had Ethiopian athletes Tadu Nare and Selam Gebre on her tail, she surged with a little less than two kilometres remaining, dropping both challengers as she strode clear to a comfortable victory.

The 41-year-old athlete crossed the finish line in 31:53, becoming the first woman over the age of 40 to run under 32 minutes over the 10km distance.

If the time is ratified by the World Masters Athletics organisation, it will be a world best in the 40-44 age group.

“I didn’t know it was a record but I’m not surprised because this is the time I planned to run today based on my preparation,” said Johannes, whose best results have been achieved in the latter stages of her lengthy career.

“Age is just a number. I run according to the reaction of my body, so as long as it’s still responding, I’ll keep going.”

Defending series champion Nare, who at 20 is less than half the age of Johannes, settled for second place in 32:11, and 19-year-old Gebre was the first junior athlete over the line, taking third position in 32:23.

Tayla Kavanagh was the first South African home, grabbing fourth spot in 32:33 following another impressive performance from the 21-year-old rising star.

Results

1 Helalia Johannes (NAM) 31:37, 2 Tadu Nare (ETH) 31:56, 3 Selam Gebre (ETH) 32:07, 4 Tayla Kavanagh (RSA) 32:17, 5 Caroline Mhandu (ZIM) 32:41, 6 Cacisile Sosibo (RSA) 32:42, 7 Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 32:50, 8 Kyla Jacobs (RSA) 32:57, 9 Kesa Molotsane (RSA) 32:59, 10 Fortunate Chidzivo (ZIM) 33:04