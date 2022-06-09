Akani Simbine pipped in the 100m at African Champs

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African sprint king Akani Simbine had to settle for second place and a silver medal in the final of the men’s 100m at the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius on Thursday.

Simbine, who is preparing for the world championships and Commonwealth Games later in the year, was beaten by Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, though both men clocked 9.93 seconds.

In a photo finish, the times were rounded down to 9.927 and 9.930.

Simbine’s teammate, Henricho Bruintjies, was third in a time of 10.01 seconds.

In the women’s 100m final, veteran sprinter Carina Horn finished third in a time of 11.14 seconds.

In wet conditions in Mauritius, hurdler Marione Fourie managed a third place in the women’s 100m hurdles, finishing in a time of 12.93. Charlize Eilerd was seventh.

There were no medals won in the 1,500m where Carina Viljoen and Danielle Verster finished sixth and ninth respectively.

South Africa though will look to add to their medal tally later Thursday when Cheswill Johnson and Jovan van Vuuren compete in the long jump and Kyla Jacobs and Caster Semenya run in the 5,000m.

Hurdler Antonio Alkana will also be in action in the 110m hurdle final.