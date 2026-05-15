WATCH: McKenzie orders probe after SA athletes slam Ghana accommodation

This follows the circulation of a video on social media by South African athlete Aiden Smith.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has initiated an investigation into concerns raised by South African athletes participating in the 24th African Athletics Senior Championship in Accra, Ghana, about conditions at the on-site accommodation.

This follows the circulation of a video on social media by South African athlete Aiden Smith, who raised concerns about the living conditions and catering at the accommodation venue.

Athletics championship

Smith has been competing at the 24th African Athletics Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana (12-17 May 2026), where South Africa has fielded a competitive team of 34 athletes.

Ghana is hosting the event for the first time.

Full report

McKenzie has requested a full report from Athletics South Africa on the conditions experienced by the delegation and the circumstances that gave rise to the complaints.

“The welfare of our athletes is non-negotiable. We need to understand what led to these concerns, and our department will continue to monitor the remaining days of competition. We look forward to welcoming our athletes home after the weekend,” McKenzie said.

Upon seeing the video and subsequent media reports, the Minister immediately directed the department to arrange alternative hotel accommodation in Accra for Team South Africa, and the offer was communicated to the team.

@fentuo_ Quite an explosive interview from South African shot putter Aiden Smith on athlete treatment at their hostel at the ongoing African Athletics Championships. ♬ original sound – Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo

Concerns

McKenzie’s spokesperson, Stacey-Lee Khojane, said the athletes have since indicated that their immediate concerns have been addressed and have elected to remain at the Championships venue accommodation for the remainder of the competition.

“It is also noted that the 48 countries participating in the African Senior Athletics Championships are residing at the University of Accra in Ghana, where the 2023 African Games were held.

Ghana responds

Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority, Veronica Commey, however, rejected claims of food shortages. She insisted there was enough food available after personally inspecting the facilities.

“I go to the dorm myself, and there’s a lot of food, so we don’t know where that is coming from…”

“I go to the dorm myself and there’s a lot of food, so we don’t know where that is coming from…”



Deputy NSA boss Veronica Commey responds complaints by athletes over rationing of food at African Seniors Athletics Championships.#SportyFM pic.twitter.com/EFQRrvo7TL – SportyFM Ghana (@SportyFM_) May 13, 2026

Gold medal

McKenzie congratulated Aiden Smith on his gold medal in the shot put and wished the full South African team continued success in Accra,” said Khojane.

The tournament brings together more than 1 500 athletes and officials from across the continent.