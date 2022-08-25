In the running: Elite athletes in the hunt for Comrades Marathon titles

Wesley Botton

After securing the men’s and women’s titles at the last two editions of the event, South African athletes will be eager to continue their streak at the 95th edition of the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

They will, however, have to hold off an expected challenge from a strong international contingent in the chase for prestigious crowns and a large prize purse at the annual 90km race.

We look at some of the elite contenders ahead of the 89.9km ‘down’ run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

Men’s contenders

Already well established as one of South Africa’s all-time ultra-distance greats, Bongmusa Mthembu will be chasing his fourth Comrades title, and it might take a steam train to stop him.

Of those who are expected to put up a fight, perhaps the strongest challenge will come from Edward Mothibi, who finished fourth on debut in 2018 and won the ‘up’ run the last time the race was held in 2019.

Japanese athlete Neo Kazami and rising local star Mahlomola Sekhonyana, who finished third and fourth respectively in 2019, will be missing from the line-up as they are in the start lists for the 100km World Championships in Berlin on Saturday.

As always, however, the brutal race is wide open, with the field including former gold medallists Justin Chesire of Kenya, Henri Ansio of Finland, Marko Mambo of Zimbabwe and Teboho Sello of Lesotho.

Women’s contenders

From a local perspective, all eyes will be on defending ‘down’ run champion Ann Ashworth, who will be eager to return to the top of the podium after finishing fourth on the ‘up’ run in 2019.

Ashworth will have to be at her best, however, to hold off challenges from some experienced compatriots including former Olympic marathon runner Tanith Maxwell, who was fourth on her Comrades debut in 2018, consistent KZN athlete Jenna Challenor, who was sixth on debut in 2019, and eight-time gold medallist Yolande Maclean.

The foreign contingent will also be looking to shake things up, led by Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova, who has finished on the podium at the last three editions of the race, and Dominika Stelmach of Poland, who has been entered in the 100km World Championships but looks set to turn out in KwaZulu-Natal.

Former winners

Backed by valuable experience, a bag full of veteran athletes will line up knowing exactly how to win the race, having done it before.

The men’s field includes David Gatebe, who set the ‘down’ run record in 2016, and three other South Africans – Gift Kelehe, Claude Moshiywa and Ludwick Mamabolo – who have earned 20 gold medals between them.

Stephen Muzhingi of Zimbabwe, who won the race three times between 2009 and 2011, will also want to prove he still has a spring in his step by targeting his 10th career gold medal.

In the women’s race, American athlete Camille Herron will hope to repeat her 2017 victory, while six-time gold medallist Charne Bosman will aim to reclaim the title she secured six years ago.