OPINION: The frustrating inconsistency of South African sports teams

Is there a tougher supporter to be in the world, than a South African sports fan, who almost on a weekly basis is not sure what kind of performance their team will be putting out over the weekend?

It is almost a constant lottery on whether the team will be competitive or not, as has been shown over the last few months by the Springboks, Blitzboks and Proteas.

The Springboks and Blitzboks are considered among the best sides on their respective circuits, in the 15s game and sevens, and their underperforming at crucial stages has been very disappointing.

The world champion Springboks started their season as the top ranked team in world rugby, but after just edging Wales 2-1 in their incoming series, they were knocked off their perch by Ireland and France.

Despite having dropped to third in the rankings the Boks were expected to regain top spot, especially after hammering the All Blacks in their opening Rugby Championship match in Mbombela.

However their dreadful inconsistency once again crept in as they went on to lose their next two games, which they were favourites for, at Ellis Park against the All Blacks and against the Wallabies in Adelaide.

Having then lost three key players to injury, in Lukhanyo Am, Handre Pollard and Pieter-Steph du Toit the Boks surprisingly bounced back with a win when not considered favourites, leaving their record this season at four wins and three losses to date.

Blitzboks and Proteas

The Blitzboks have been even more inconsistent during a season of highs and lows for the team.

They started their season with three tournament wins on the trot on the World Series, making them hot favourites to retain their title, only to then fall away spectacularly, allowing Australia to claim their first world series title despite them winning just one tournament over the season.

The Blitzboks then won the Commonwealth Games, only to then be knocked out of the Sevens World Cup at the quarterfinal stage to seal a full season of inconsistencies.

The Proteas, have also enjoyed their share of inconsistent performances this year, putting in one of their worst showings in recent times to be hammered by New Zealand, before bouncing back to win the second Test comfortably

Against England they then produced one of their best performances in recent times to win within three days, only to lose the second Test within three days as well, making the third Test a full on lottery.