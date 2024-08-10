‘I’ve proven myself’: Akani Simbine celebrates long awaited Olympic medal

After narrowly missing out at three successive editions of the Olympics, Simbine earned a well-deserved medal.

Having finally secured an elusive Olympic medal, Akani Simbine said he hoped he had done enough throughout his career to be remembered as one the fastest and most consistent sprinters of his generation.

Simbine joined Shaun Maswanganyi, as well as teenagers Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza, as they grabbed second place in the 4x100m relay final at the Paris Games on Friday night, setting an African record of 37.57 seconds.

Every team in the Men's 4x100m relay ran a season's best but South Africa went one better and set a new national record 🇿🇦🙌#Paris2024 #CloserToYourChampions pic.twitter.com/NQeXf9a4Tc — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 9, 2024

Canada won gold in 37.50 and Great Britain snatched bronze in 37.61, with the SA team securing the nation’s fifth medal of the multi-sport Games, and their first in athletics since 2016.

Simbine had finished in the top five in the 100m final at three successive editions of the Olympics, but he had narrowly missed out on the podium on each occasion.

‘Not about medals’

“My career has not been about the medals. It’s just been about a lot of consistency,” said the 30-year-old sprinter.

“I’ve shown that I’ll always be there and I will step up to the plate and fight, and my name will always be there. The medal is just a cherry on top.

“I’ve proven myself to my competitors and that for me is enough. I’m inspiring a new generation in Africa and that’s huge. I don’t take it very lightly.”

Back to school

Walaza, the youngest member of the SA track and field team, was equally delighted with the result, though the 18-year-old prodigy admitted it might be a little overwhelming when he returned to Curro Hazeldean high school.

“It’s kind of scary because when I go back to school, everyone will be like ‘aaaahhhh’, so I just have to adjust to it,” Walaza said.

“I’m truly happy to be in this team and I truly appreciate being here.”