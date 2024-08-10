Sport

10 Aug 2024

10:11 am

PICTURES: Happiness is … winning silver at the Paris Olympics

It was a day to remember for the four men who won silver in the 4x100m relay final.

SA relay silver medal winners

Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bayanda Walaza of Team South Africa with their silver medals in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine secured a long-awaited Olympic medal in the men’s 4x100m relay final on Friday night, anchoring the South African 4x100m relay team to a thrilling second place at the Paris Games on Friday night.

Simbine joined Shaun Maswanganyi, as well as teenagers Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza, as they grabbed second place and the silver medal, in an African record of 37.57 seconds in the sprint relay final.

Canada won gold in 37.50 and Great Britain snatched bronze in 37.61.

Here are the best pictures of their achievement.

SA relay men with SA flag in Paris.
Joy at winning the silver medal for South Africa. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
SA's men's relay team
Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bayanda Walaza cheer with the crowd in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Simbine and Nkoana
Akani Simbine and Bradley Nkoana can’t believe what’s happened in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Akani Simbine
Akani Simbine powers over the finish line. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Akani Simbine
Finally, an Olympic medal for Akani Simbine. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images
SA men's relay team
The SA men’s 4x100m relay team pose for photographs. Picture: Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images

