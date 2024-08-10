PICTURES: Happiness is … winning silver at the Paris Olympics
It was a day to remember for the four men who won silver in the 4x100m relay final.
Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Shaun Maswanganyi and Bayanda Walaza of Team South Africa with their silver medals in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
Akani Simbine secured a long-awaited Olympic medal in the men’s 4x100m relay final on Friday night, anchoring the South African 4x100m relay team to a thrilling second place at the Paris Games on Friday night.
Simbine joined Shaun Maswanganyi, as well as teenagers Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza, as they grabbed second place and the silver medal, in an African record of 37.57 seconds in the sprint relay final.
Canada won gold in 37.50 and Great Britain snatched bronze in 37.61.
Here are the best pictures of their achievement.
