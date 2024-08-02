Akani Simbine ‘feeling confident’ as he chases elusive Olympic medal

Simbine will compete in the 100m sprint and the 4x100m relay in Paris.

Akani Simbine will line up among the medal contenders in the 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/AFP

Experienced sprinter Akani Simbine says he is ready to hit the track, as he sets his sights on his first Olympic medal in the blue riband 100m sprint at the Paris Games.

With four medals in the bag, Team South Africa will be looking at the athletics squad to carry their medal hopes in the second half of the Games, and Simbine is expected to lead the charge.

After finishing fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and fourth at the Tokyo Games in 2021, the 30-year-old athlete again lines up among the contenders in the men’s 100m heats at 11.55am on Saturday morning.

His season has included two Diamond League victories, and he clocked 9.86 seconds in London two weeks ago, just 0.02 outside his national record.

“I’m in the best shape of my life. For me it’s something that I feel… and I’m confident enough to feel I can go for gold at the Olympics,” Simbine said.

‘Me and my lane’

While four athletes have run quicker than him this year, Simbine said he was in a good space and wasn’t concentrating on his opponents.

“I used to look at who’s coming into the competition, who I’m going to be racing against, but I think this year is different because I’ve just been focussed on myself and my journey, and how I’m going to put my race together,” he said.

“That has been working for me this whole year and that is how I’m looking at it here . It’s just me and my lane.”

#LONDONDL 🇬🇧 – 🏃‍♂️ 100M



💨 (-0.3)



1. Noah Lyles 🇺🇸 9.81 PB

2. Akani Simbine 🇿🇦 9.86 SB

3. Letsile Tebogo 🇧🇼 9.88 =NR

4. Louie Hinchliffe 🇬🇧 9.97

5. Ackeem Blake 🇯🇲 9.97 #Athlétisme pic.twitter.com/Oh0ZXa94ZA — MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) July 20, 2024

Simbine, who was aiming for a spot in the 100m final on Sunday night, was also set to anchor the national 4x100m relay team next week.

But while the SA squad were gunning for a few athletics medals, middle-distance runners Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite didn’t get them off to a great start on Friday, on the opening day of the track and field competition at the Paris Games.

Mphahlele finished 12th in his first-round 1 500m heat in 3:38.48 and Tshite was 13th in his race in 3:36.87, with both athletes being relegated to the repechage round to be held at 7.15pm on Saturday night.

Other events

Elsewhere on Friday, in rowing, John Smith and Christopher Baxter took third position in the men’s pair B final in 6:27:11, after missing out on the medal hunt which was contested in the A final.

On the golf course, Erik van Rooyen did well to stay within reach of the top three in the men’s tournament.

Van Rooyen fired a 69, moving to four-under par – five shots off the lead – while Christiaan Bezuidenhout (71) was sitting on one-under at the halfway stage of the tournament.

Coming up

Later on Friday night, the SA men’s hockey team will face France in a pool match (7.45pm) and Rebecca Meder is in the 200m individual medley semifinals (9.22pm) in the swimming pool.

On the track, Prudence Sekgodiso lines up in the women’s 800m heats (7.45pm), former Olympic finalist Kyle Blignaut is in the shot put qualifying round (8.10pm) and national record holder Adrian Wildschutt goes in the men’s 10,000m final (9.20pm).