Akani Simbine leads the charge on day eight of Paris Olympics

Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson also progressed to the next round.

Akani Simbine in action during the 100m heats at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Julien Crosnier/KMSP/AFP

Medal contender Akani Simbine kept his podium hopes alive on Saturday, coasting through the first round of the men’s 100m sprint at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Simbine, who was in the top five but missed out on a medal at the last two editions of the Olympics, won his heat in 10.03 seconds, booking his place in the semifinals to be held on Sunday night.

“I’m happy to be here and it’s the first time on this track for me and I’m looking forward to tomorrow,” Simbine said after his race.

He was set to be joined in the penultimate round by Shaun Maswanganyi, who finished third in his heat in 10.06, and Benjamin Richardson, who was fourth in his heat in 10.06.

Other sports

Meanwhile, in other events, the SA women’s hockey team lost 1-0 to the United States in their last pool match, ending their campaign at the Paris Games without a win.

Single sculls rower Paige Badenhorst finished second in the women’s C final in 7:27.76, after missing out on the medal battle which was contested in the A final.