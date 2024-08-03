Wildschutt delighted with ‘inspirational’ record-breaking run in Paris

Wildschutt took nearly five seconds off his South African 10,000m mark.

Adrian Wildschutt after the men’s 10,000m final at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Long-distance runner Adrian Wildschutt hopes he has inspired the youth back home after shattering his own national record in the men’s 10,000m final at the Paris Olympics on Friday night.

Wildschutt stuck to the lead group from the start, despite the fast pace, and he was rewarded for his brave effort by taking 10th place in 26:50.54.

The 26-year-old US-based athlete took nearly five seconds off the SA record of 26:55.54 which he set in California earlier this year.

Up front, Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei won gold in a new Olympic record of 26:43.14, with the top 13 men all dipping under 27 minutes.

“This is the most amazing competition I’ve ever been a part of,” Wildschutt said after the race.

“I’m so fortunate coming from such a small town, Ceres, where people love their sport and I’m able to really be a representative for them and every single kid that comes from the same background as me.

“They can really look up to me and gain a lot of inspiration from that, so I’m really happy about everything – the performance, the crowd, and all the amazing support I’ve received.”

Looking ahead

Meanwhile, South Africa’s track and field campaign was set to gain momentum on Saturday, with Akani Simbine, Benjamin Richardson and Shaun Maswanganyi turning out in the men’s 100m heats at 11.55am.

Later, in the evening session, Ryan Mphahlele and Tshepo Tshite were due to compete in the men’s 1 500m repechage round, in an attempt to book their spots in Sunday’s semifinals.

In other sports on Saturday, the eighth day of competition at the Paris Games, Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan were in the third round of the men’s golf tournament.

Ryan Gibbons was in the start list for the men’s road cycling race (11am) and the national women’s hockey team were scheduled to face the United States in a pool match at 1.15pm.