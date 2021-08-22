Tadu Nare scorches to victory in Grand Prix series opener

Wesley Botton

While she admitted the race was not as quick as it could have been, Ethiopian athlete Tadu Nare opened this season’s Spar Grand Prix in fine style, winning the first leg of the women’s 10km road running series in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

With defending series champion Helalia Johannes of Namibia and former winner Irvette van Zyl missing from the field, as they were still recovering from the recent Olympic marathon in Tokyo, Nare had lined up as the pre-race favourite.

And the 20-year-old athlete lived up to the hype as she broke away in the early stages of the race to secure a convincing victory in 32:22.

Unlike previous races, the event was held over three laps, with no spectators allowed on the course due to Covid restrictions.

Nare was unfazed, however, as she finished more than a minute clear of her nearest opponent.

“It’s a pity some of the other runners weren’t here. I think we would have run much faster if Helalia was here,” said Nare, who was preparing for her marathon debut in Barcelona in November.

“I’m looking forward to the Cape Town race (the second leg of the Spar Grand Prix series next month). The course will be flatter and it should be faster.”

Glenrose Xaba led the South African charge, and while she was unable to offer Nare much of a challenge up front, she held on to finish second in 33:40.

Her compatriot, 20-year-old Tayla Kavanagh, delivered a surprise performance, finishing third in a personal best of 33:50.

“I’m feeling fit and I’m in good shape, but I felt a niggle in my knee today,” said Xaba, who was forced to take it easier on the downhills to protect her knee on the undulating course.

“I will sort that out with my coach and I plan to run again at the Cape Town race.”