Canny delivers again in the pool at national championships

Aimee Canny and Pieter Coetzé added to the list of events in which they have qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Aimee Canny wrapped up her SA Swimming Championships campaign with a fourth Commonwealth Games qualifying time on Thursday night in Gqeberha.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers at the national event, claiming four titles and securing qualifying times in each of them.

On Thursday, it was the 200m breaststroke title that Canny added to her collection, outgunning favourite Kaylene Corbett in the final 15m of the race to win in 2 minutes 23.61 seconds (2:23.61). Corbett, who claimed a bronze medal in the event at last year’s World Aquatics Championships, was second in 2:23.72 – both under the required time for the Commonwealth Games, which take place in Glasgow later this year.

Better known as a freestyle swimmer at previous national championships, Canny said afterwards that she had been quietly confident she was capable of completing a 100m and 200m breaststroke double at this event.

“I definitely didn’t think I couldn’t do it, but I hadn’t really thought much about how much I’d improve at this meet,” she said.

“Training’s been going really well, so I’m super happy that it’s kind of paying off in the pool.”

While the championships continue until Saturday, Canny will be returning to her base in the United States on Friday.

Coetzé wins third title

Pieter Coetzé was the only other swimmer to achieve a Commonwealth Games qualifier on Thursday, adding the 100m freestyle to his 50m and 100m backstroke titles. Despite a start he felt was far from ideal, the 21-year-old still managed to dominate the race, claiming victory in 48.18 seconds.

“I feel like my hands maybe split a bit on the dive, but I’m glad I recovered it well,” he explained, having completed the first 50m in 23.03 seconds.

“I knew I wanted to be out fast – I want to be sub-23 going out because that’s just what the top guys are going out in, so I was hoping to be out under 23 – but I’m happy with that.”

The women’s 100m freestyle was won by national record holder Erin Gallagher, who finished in 55.12 seconds, with Olivia Nel a close second in 55.17.

Meanwhile, there was a first senior national title for Shaun Thomas, who won the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:15.00. Karl Albertyn completed his individual medley double by winning the 400m event in a time of 4:24.83, while the women’s title went to Catherine van Rensburg in 4:56.26.

World record for Janse van Rensburg

There was also much celebration for Minke Janse van Rensburg, who set a new world record for swimmers with Down syndrome in the 50m butterfly with a new mark of 36.86 seconds to better her own previous record of 37.25 seconds.

“I just want to say thank you to my coach. We trained hard… I’m very happy with the record,” said the multiple world record holder afterwards.

Swimming action at the Newton Park Swimming Pool concludes on Saturday.