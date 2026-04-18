Comeback stars Justus and Van Niekerk qualify for Commonwealth Games

Six swimmers achieved Commonwealth Games qualifying times on the penultimate day of the national championships.

It was a day of comebacks at the SA Swimming Championships in Gqeberha on Friday as six more Commonwealth Games qualifying times were achieved by the country’s top swimmers.

Both Pieter Coetzé and Calvyn Justus dipped under the qualifying mark in the 50m freestyle heats on Friday morning.

While the race was more of a fun outing for Coetzé, whose primary focus remains the backstroke events, it carried far greater weight for the 30-year-old Justus. His swim marked a significant milestone in a comeback from a devastating back injury that left him unable to walk for a year.

‘I fell in love again’

“I went through a pretty bad back injury, took five years away from the sport. And when I healed up, I just wanted to do something with my body again, so I got back in the water pretty quickly, fell in love again and thought let me give it one more go,” explained Justus, who swam 21.97 seconds in the morning and 22.36 for his second place behind Coetzé in the evening final. “

“I herniated three discs, which pinched my sciatic nerve… and I lost like 20 kg. It was one of the lowest points in my life but when I healed from that I had a lot of motivation to get stronger and to use my body as much as I could,” added Justus, who works as a fashion designer in Los Angeles and said the fact that the next Olympic Games would be hosted in his home city in 2028 was also a major motivating factor in his return.

Coetzé, meanwhile, was thrilled to have competed against a swimmer he used to watch on YouTube as a kid.

“When I was starting to swim and I wasn’t on any teams or anything special like that, I would watch Calvyn’s videos on YouTube. He was a YouTube vlogger and he had some great videos on the trips they did and training tips and representing South Africa and stuff. So that’s the first thing I told him when I saw him,” said the 21-year-old who won the 50m freestyle title in 22.04 seconds after achieving a qualifying time of 22.29 in the morning heat.

Van Niekerk shines in 50m breaststroke

There was also a triumphant return for Lara van Niekerk, who missed last year’s national championships after suffering a back injury of her own.

The 2022 double Commonwealth Games champion swam a 50m breaststroke qualifying time of 30.52 seconds in the morning heats before going quicker in the evening to take the title in 30.50. She was especially pleased after missing out on the qualifying time in the 100m breaststroke.

“After the 100, I was a bit upset and didn’t really enjoy that one as much as I would have wanted to, just having that expectation on me ever since I swam the 1:05 (in 2022) and then all the injuries and sickness that I just really struggled to get there again. But I just spoke to my coach and he just reminded me that the 50 has always been my thing and to go enjoy that one and do my best.”

There were two Commonwealth qualifiers in the men’s 50m breaststroke with both Chris Smith and defending champion Michael Houlie booking their tickets to the Glasgow Games. The duo achieved the required mark in the morning heats and then did it again in the evening, Smith taking the title in 26.68 with Houlie second in 26.96.

Friday’s other qualifier was Caitlin de Lange, who also achieved the qualifying time for the 50m freestyle in the morning heats (24.77) and went slightly quicker in the evening, winning in 24.74.

Another record for Swanepoel

In the events for para-swimmers, Kat Swanepoel wrapped up her championships with another national and continental record in the S5 50m backstroke.

Having already bettered the mark in the morning heat, Swanepoel went even faster in the evening, finishing in 47.76.

“I was really chuffed… to take the African record in the heat this morning was awesome, and then to come back and do it in the evening and lower that time was even better,” said the former world champion.

“I think the best feeling is knowing there’s still so much to work on and I’m so excited about what’s still to come.”

The national championships will conclude on Saturday.