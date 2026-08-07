Cape Town will ‘continue to grind’ after beating title holders Johannesburg

While Tshwane are top of the log after winning three matches, and Cape Town are two points behind, the hosts hold a game in hand.

Having defeated defending champions Johannesburg on Friday, experienced goal shooter Sigi Burger said Cape Town were hoping to continue building momentum in an attempt to lift the trophy in front of their home crowd at the Spar National Netball Championships.

Cape Town and Tshwane were the only unbeaten teams remaining in the senior A division after two days of competition at the six-day domestic showpiece.

While Tshwane topped the round-robin log after winning three matches, and Cape Town were two points behind, the hosts held a game in hand.

And after beating title holders Johannesburg 55-47, the Cape Town side received a boost in confidence in the build-up to the playoffs.

“We have this win, but the aim of the game now is confident, clinical netball,” said Burger.

“We’re not resting on our laurels. Netball is a game of momentum and it’s the team with the least mistakes that wins, so taking it from here we will continue to grind and take every single game and every single quarter at 0-0. We just want to win quarter by quarter by playing good, clean netball.”

Motivated to double down

Last year, Cape Town beat Johannesburg in the opening round, but they went on to lose to the same opposition in the final.

Former Proteas player Burger, who is based in London, did not compete at the national championships last season. And while the Cape Town side also had some other changes to their squad, she said they were eager to ensure they followed through this time in an attempt to secure the SA title.

“With this win, now we know it’s not something to be scared of,” said Burger, who was playing at the national championships for the first time since 2018.

“It’s motivation to double down because we don’t like history repeating itself.”

Heading into the third day of the tournament, Mangaung were lying third in the standings, and while Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay were two points further back, both teams held a game in hand over the Free State side.