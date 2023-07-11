Sport

Caster Semenya wins case at European rights court

The double Olympic champion has been barred from competing until she takes testosterone-lowering drugs.

Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya. Picture: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya on Tuesday won her case against Switzerland at the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled she was the victim of discrimination.

South African Semenya, who is classed as having “differences in sexual development”, has refused to take testosterone-lowering drugs as mandated by the sport’s international federation, World Athletics.

Semenya lost in an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport and Switzerland’s appeals court confirmed the decision of sport’s top court.

More to follow

