Chile’s Del Solar shoots 57 to record lowest round in PGA-sanctioned event

'Everything just kept happening. Everything just clicked.'

Cristobal Del Solar of Chile holds his official scorecard which features his score of 57 during the first round of the Astara Golf Championship in Bogota. Picture: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Chile’s Cristobal del Solar fired the record-lowest round in a US PGA Tour-sanctioned event on Thursday with a 13-under par 57 in the opening round of an event in Colombia.

Del Solar made nine birdies and two eagles at 6,254-yard Bogota’s Country Club de Bogotá-Pacos to seize the lead at the Astara Championship on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour — one step below the PGA Tour level.

“It was crazy, honestly I didn’t even know what I shot,” Del Solar said in a PGA Tour website posting. “I knew I was playing, obviously, great … Everything just kept happening. Everything just clicked.”

The 30-year-old from Vina del Mar was the first golfer to shoot 57 in a PGA-sanctioned tournament, lowering the old mark of 58 shared by American Jim Furyk at the 2016 PGA Tour Travelers Championship and Germany’s Stephan Jaeger from a 2016 Korn Ferry event at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California.

Del Solar made the turn at 8-under 27 to match the low nine-hole score in Korn Ferry history. He birdied the first and third holes and reeled off four consecutive birdies before closing his front nine with an eagle at the par-4 ninth, landing his drive within 15 feet of the hole.

“The course was definitely set up to shoot a very low score,” Del Solar said.

Del Solar began his back nine with a birdie, eagled the par-5 12th and added birdies at 14 and 15

“I don’t know if I was nervous,” the Chilean said. “I was anxious. I wanted to keep making more birdies.”