Sport

Home » Sport

Avatar photo

By AFP

2 minute read

5 Feb 2024

11:29 am

‘Awesome to be back on top,’ says SA’s Frittelli after winning in Bahrain

This was a third European Tour win for the South African.

Dylan Frittelli

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa poses with the trophy after winning the Bahrain Championship at Royal Golf Club on Sunday. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

South African Dylan Frittelli held his nerve to claim his first professional title since 2019 with a two-shot victory at the Bahrain Championship on Sunday.

Frittelli held a two-shot lead overnight and a one-under-par final round of 71 was enough for him to maintain that advantage and finish the tournament on 13-under overall.

The 33-year-old, playing mainly on the PGA Tour, endured a miserable 2023 campaign, missing 20 cuts in 31 events and not posting a single top-10 finish to slip outside the world’s top 400.

But he hopes his third European (DP World) Tour win, and first in six years, helps revive his career.

‘Support’

“It’s been a long road the last five or six years since I left the DP World Tour and went to the States,” said Frittelli.

“It was a pretty tough year last year in America but it feels awesome to be back on top right now.

“Last year I was in a couple of spots where I thought I was giving the game up to be honest and looking for something else…

“I’m glad I persevered and all the support from family and friends has been well worth it.”

Frittelli’s fellow South African Zander Lombard fired a closing 68 to grab a tie for second place with Sweden’s Jesper Svensson.

Read more on these topics

DP World Tour golf

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Broos hails Ronwen: ‘If you save four penalties, it is not luck’
Politics When will Ramaphosa announce the elections? Here’s what the data says
Local News Monitoring West Rand’s most famous residents
News Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas
South Africa WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe