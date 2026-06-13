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Comrades Marathon 2026: LIVE UPDATES

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By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

1 minute read

13 June 2026

06:30 pm

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It's the world's biggest ultra-marathon, with this year's race taking place between Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Comrades marathon start

The 2026 “up run’ of the Comrades takes runners from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Comrades Marathon

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The 2026 edition of the Comrades Marathon takes place on Sunday 14 June, with runners set to run the 85.777km distance between Durban and Pietermaritzburg in no more than 12 hours.

This year’s race is the 99th with Sunday’s “up run” the 50th.

Just over 20,000 runners are expected to take on the Ultimate Human Race.

The race starts at 5am, with the first wave, including the elites, and they’re followed by the second wave at 5.15am, and then a third wave at 5.30am.

Follow The Citizen here for all the live action from Comrades 2026.

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Comrades Marathon

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