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Comrades Marathon: By the numbers

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

10 June 2026

04:35 pm

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All the numbers, from starting groups and cut-off points to pockets of oranges and cardboard bins.

Comrades Marathon

Runners participating in the annual Comrades Marathon. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

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The annual Comrades Marathon will be held between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

We take a closer look at the race by the numbers.

3 – Starting groups that will be separated in Durban in order to ease congestion in the early stages of the race

4 – Victories achieved by Gerda Steyn, who is aiming to become the seventh athlete (men and women) to win the race five times

5 – Major hills runners must climb along the route, including Cowies, Fields, Botha’s, Inchanga and Polly Shortts

7 – Cut-off points along the route which runners must reach in time to continue and receive a medal

9 – Buses led by pacesetters who will help runners reach the finish ahead of the various cut-off times for specific medals

12 – Final cut-off, in hours, for athletes to receive a medal for an official finish

20 – Minimum age limit for runners to participate in the race

49 – Refreshment stations along the route which will be manned by 5,000 volunteers

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85.77 – Official race distance, in kilometres, making this the shortest Comrades Marathon in the history of the race

99 – The number of times the race has been held, including this weekend’s event, since it was first launched in 1921

131 – Total athletes included in the official elite field for the race, who will start in the first group of runners at 5am

191 – Paramedics, doctors, nurses and paramedical students working at medical stations along the route and in the medical tent at the finish

900 – Pockets of oranges available at refreshment stations, along with 700 boxes of bananas, two tonnes of potatoes, 1,640kg of biscuits and 1,100kg of chocolates

3,000 – Cardboard bins placed along the route to prevent littering

21,633 – Official number of entrants who qualified to participate in this year’s race

2.2 million – Sachets of water available for runners at refreshment stations, among other energy drinks and cold drinks

8.2 million – Total prize purse available to elite athletes, in rands, including lucrative bonuses on offer for record performances

Read more on these topics

Comrades Marathon road running

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