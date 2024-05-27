Sport

Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

27 May 2024

Comrades Marathon organisers revise cut-off times again

The cut-off at the 79.1km mark, at the top of the notorious Polly Shortts climb, has been shifted by 10 minutes.

Comrades Marathon finish

Runners finishing the 2022 Comrades Marathon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Runners will feel some relief after receiving a bit of respite from Comrades Marathon organisers, with another adjustment being made to the cut-off times for next week’s ultra-marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

With cut-off times having caused some controversy, after runners were alleged to have been taken off the course earlier than necessary at last year’s race, this latest move announced on Monday would give participants another 10 minutes to reach the last cut-off before the finish.

The cut-off at the 79.1km mark, at the top of the notorious Polly Shortts climb, had been shifted from 11 hours, 10 minutes (11:10:00) to 11:20:00, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed.

‘Best chance of finishing’

According to organisers, this was “in response to runner requests and ongoing efforts to ensure that participants have the best possible chance of finishing this year’s race”.

This latest announcement followed a decision by the CMA earlier this month to scrap the first cut-off point, at St Johns Avenue in Pinetown, reducing the total cut-off points to five, excluding the finish.

Cut-off times were also revised for Winston Park and the halfway point at Drummond.

The 97th Comrades Marathon, an ‘up’ run, will be held over 85.91km between Durban and Pietermaritzburg on 9 June.

Comrades Marathon cut-off times

Winston Park (Caltex Garage) – 29.6km in, clock time 4:45:00

Drummond (Halfway) – 42.6km in, clock time 6:20:00

Cato Ridge (N3 Subway) – 56.6km in, clock time 8:10:00

Umlaas Road – 67.5km in, clock time 9:40:00

Mkondeni (Top of Polly Shortts) – 79.1km in, clock time 11:20:00

Finish line – 85.91km in, clock time 12:00:00

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

