Eliud Kipchoge ready to race Cape Town Marathon: ‘I cannot wait’

The former world record holder is in the Mother City to also help establish the marathon as a major on the circuit.

Look who’s arrived for this weekend’s Cape Town Marathon … none other than one of the greatest long distance runners of our time, Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge.

The race takes place on Sunday.

Kipchoge is a double Olympic champion and former marathon world record-holder. This weekend’s race will be his first official marathon on African soil.

Kipchoge said he couldn’t wait to run on Sunday.

‘Marathon royalty’

“Africa is where my journey as a runner began, and where the foundation of my success is deeply rooted.

“To race my first marathon in Africa holds deep meaning for me and I cannot wait.”

Around 27,000 runners are expected to line up for the marathon on Sunday, a race which is hoping to become one of the world’s majors in time.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “What an honour it is to welcome marathon royalty and arguably the greatest runner of all time to Cape Town. I wish him a wonderful stay and an unforgettable run.”

‘I’m pushing for it’

There is more on the go than just the marathon in Cape Town this weekend. There are 10km and 5km runs, a wheelchair race and trail runs of a full marathon, 22km and 11km. The combined field is around 44,500 athletes.

Though now 41, Kipchoge will be eyeing the marathon record of 2:08:16 on Sunday, set last year by Ethiopia’s Abdisa Tola. The women’s record is 2:22:22, set last year as well by Glenrose Xaba.

Kipchoge said his aim was to help grow the Cape Town Marathon to an event with 60,000 participants.

“I want to also help it become a major. I’m rooting for it. I’m pushing for it.”