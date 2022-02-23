Aiden Markram in the spotlight ahead of second Proteas-NZ Test

Ross Roche

After a disastrous first Test showing by the Proteas questions are now being asked of the team’s make-up ahead of the second Test, starting in Christchurch on Friday.

Will the same team that was humiliated in less than three days be backed to compete in the second Test, or will a couple of changes be made to spice up the line-up.

One of the biggest questions is whether Aiden Markram will be retained, after putting in another poor showing with the bat to add to his recent list of failures.

In his last 10 Test innings Markram averages under 10 and his time may be up, with the Proteas looking for a more solid option.

“He has been struggling no doubt. The conversation around his position has obviously been in the media and I am sure the selectors will have conversations around that,” admitted Proteas captain Dean Elgar.

“From my point of view maybe it’s just the mental game that he’s fighting a little bit too much. We know he’s a quality player and he’s only one innings away from turning a lot of things around for himself.

“I think it’s also the case of trying too hard. The more you try the more you fail sometimes. So I think maybe he needs to stop trying so hard, because naturally he is a gifted player.”

Maharaj, Rickelton and Mulder

Another question is whether they should bring Keshav Maharaj back into the side, after going with a full pace attack in the first Test.

Maharaj was used sparingly in the Test series against India and if he isn’t going to be backed to bowl a lot of overs, it is a waste of a position which could rather go to a batter or all-rounder.

“I was very comfortable with the 11 that we selected. Playing a spinner is always going to be a debate. I am always a captain that is pro having a spinner just from a stability point of view and a guy like Keshav has done that for us over the past few seasons,” said Elgar.

“But history tells you at the Hagley Oval spin doesn’t have much of an effect, even though Aiden took two wickets, they were pretty much batsmen error wickets.

“So I was comfortable with the four seamer approach knowing that against India we only used four seamers as well and spin wasn’t a factor in South Africa.”

Other players who could be in the mix to come into the side include Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickleton and Wiaan Mulder.

Ngidi missed out on the first Test due to a back spasm and is still in a race to be fit in time for the second Test. Glenton Stuurman played in his place in the first Test.

Rickleton is an option at the top of the order or at number six or seven and could replace Markram, with him having been in superb first class form of late.

Due to his ability to bat Mulder would be an option to add to the team’s pace stocks if they choose to bring Maharaj back into the team and drop one of the pace bowlers.