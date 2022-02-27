Proteas keep fighting against relentless Black Caps attack

Ken Borland

Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder were the last two batters standing between New Zealand and the tail as South Africa closed the third day of the second Test on 140/5, a lead of 211 runs, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Having gained a handy 71-run first-innings lead, the Proteas’ second innings was an uphill struggle, with Neil Wagner’s two afternoon strikes reducing them to 114/5. But the inexperienced pairing of Verreynne (22) and Mulder (10) then batted with determination as they posted an unbeaten stand of 26 to take South Africa to stumps.

Frustratingly for the visitors, Wagner’s two victims, Rassie van der Dussen (45) and Temba Bavuma (23), were both soft dismissals.

Van der Dussen had survived a torrid time before tea but was looking increasingly solid when left-armer Wagner turned to his trademark short-pitched strategy. Van der Dussen took just about everything on, was dropped at square-leg by Colin de Grandhomme on 40, and then tried to pull out of a hook shot, only to send a return catch back to the bowler.

Bavuma was well set and looked as likely a candidate as anyone to play a match-winning innings, but then he drove Wagner straight to cover.

Tim Southee had earlier removed both openers, Sarel Erwee (8) and Dean Elgar (13), with quality swing and seam bowling, while Aiden Markram once again looked good in scoring 14 before being bowled by an excellent yorker from Matt Henry.

New Zealand had begun the day on 157/5, with Daryl Mitchell and De Grandhomme having already added 66 for the sixth wicket. They took their partnership to 133 before left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who could well be a key figure in the final innings, trapped Mitchell lbw for a tenacious 60 with a delivery that skidded on straight.

New Zealand’s fast bowlers were much less effective with the bat than they had been in the first Test, with Marco Jansen (22-2-98-4) and Kagiso Rabada wrapping up the tail as the Black Caps were bowled out for 293.

De Grandhomme’s brilliant, career-best innings of 120 not out was perhaps not used to its full potential in the end, but he certainly kept New Zealand in the game. He adapted to the differing situations out in the middle extremely well, eventually needing just 158 deliveries for his runs.

Rabada produced another fine, controlled display of fast bowling to finish with 5/60 in 19 overs.