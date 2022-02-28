WATCH: New Zealander Will Young takes one of best catches you’ll see

Sports Reporter

Did you see that?

New Zealand’s opening batsman Will Young took one of the greatest catches of all-time when he hung onto a flying ball on the boundary on day four of the second Test against South Africa in Christchurch on Monday.

Young, the 29-year-old from New Plymouth, used all of his 1.88m frame, and long limbs, to get to a well-struck ball by Marco Jansen, the Proteas all-rounder, to take a quite sensational catch.

When Jansen struck the ball on day four at Hagley Oval, off the bowling of Colin De Grandhomme, the commentator is heard saying, “That’s some shot. Has that gone all the way?”

The next second, Young sticks his hand out and takes the catch, to the delight of the commentators and crowd.

South Africa, thanks to a maiden Test century by Kyle Verreynne and some good lower-order batting and bowling by Kagiso Rabada, go into the final day of the Test on Tuesday needing six wickets to win the game and square the series.

Watch it here: