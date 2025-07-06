Mulder double-century puts Proteas in firm control on day one

The stand-in SA captain was unbeaten on 264 when stumps were drawn.

Leading from the front in his first match as Proteas captain, Wiaan Mulder hit his maiden Test double-century on the opening day of the second match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Mulder, who had also made a century in the series opener which ended earlier in the week, contributed a first-class career best 264 not out at a little quicker than a run a ball as he carried the Proteas to 465/4 at the close of play.

Only four players (on five occasions) have scored more runs in a single day of a Test match, with Mulder surpassing the SA record of 228 runs in one day set by Herschelle Gibbs against Pakistan in January 2003.

In addition, only Graeme Smith, who made 277 against England in July 2003, has scored more runs in a Test innings as captain of South Africa.

Proteas first innings

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Proteas found themselves in a bit of early trouble at 24/2 midway through the morning session, but Mulder laid the foundation for a solid recovery, stabilising the innings with another impressive knock.

Mulder and David Bedingham shared 184 runs for the third wicket before Bedingham was removed by fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga shortly ahead of the lunch break, after contributing 82 runs off 101 balls.

The skipper then combined in a 217-run partnership for the fourth wicket with teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius, though the stand was broken in the final session when Kundai Matigimu had Pretorius (78 off 87) caught by Wellington Masakadza at mid-on.

When stumps were drawn, Dewald Brevis (15 not out) was at the crease with Mulder, with the duo having shared an unbroken 40-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Chivanga (2/85) was the best of Zimbabwe’s bowlers, who were made to toil hard throughout the opening day.

Exceptional knock by Mulder

Bedingham described Mulder’s knock as ‘exceptional’ after spending some time with the stand-in skipper at the crease.

“I know how hard he’s worked for five years… he’s wanted it for so long, so I’m really happy and chuffed for Wessie (Mulder),” said Bedingham

“I think as a team we all like each other’s success, but especially seeing Wessie do well, I think the team really likes and appreciates it.”