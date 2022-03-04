The sporting world reacts to the passing of Shane Warne

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The sporting world has reacted with shock and sadness to the sudden passing of Australian cricket legend, Shane Warne.

The 52-year-old leg-spinner died Friday in a villa in Thailand from a suspected heart attack.

Former players, coaches, administrators and fans reacted to the news by posting messages on social media.

Warne, who leaves behind three children with his former wife, Simone, is regarded one of the greatest players to have played cricket. He took 708 Test wickets, 293 ODI wickets and 1319 First class wickets.

Good friend and former England captain Kevin Pietersen simply tweeted “Fuck!!!!!!!!!!!” with several crying emojis and the hashtag RIPKing.

India’s Virat Kohli, who is currently playing in his 100th Test against Sri Lanka, said he could not “process” the news that Warne had passed. He added: “Greatest to turn the cricket ball.”

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

South African golfing great Ernie Els was also saddened by the news, calling it “devastating”.

Devastating news about @ShaneWarne passing today. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. Legend— Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) March 4, 2022

Sir Vivian Richards, who captained the West Indies during one of their most prominent spells in the game, shared a picture of himself with Warne, and said, “Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core.”

Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9— Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Rohit Sharma, India’s new cricket captain, said on Twitter: “I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute champion and legend of our game has left us.” RIP Shane Warne… I still can’t believe it.”

Jasprit Bumrah, the India bowler, added on Twitter: “Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP”

Several other cricketers from across the world, including Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram expressed their sadness.

England’s Barmy Army Twitter account tweeted: “Real sense of huge shock out here.”

A minute silence held in Antigua for Shane Warne ❤️



???? @GeorgeDobell1 pic.twitter.com/2vHI0XaTE6— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 4, 2022

Former Manchester United footballing great Gary Neville, now a pundit on television, tweeted, “Oh no! News that stops you and shakes you right in your track.”

Many fans and news outlets also featured pictures and videos of Warne in action, including a clip of “The ball of the century” when the Australian great bowled England’s Mike Gatting around his legs in an Ashes Test with what is widely considered one of the best pieces of bowling of all-time.