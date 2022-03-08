Meet Mandla Mashimbyi: Coach of the Titans, winners of the 4-Day Series title

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Meet Mandla Mashimbyi, 41 – the man who has just lead the Northerns Titans to 4-Day Series honours.

It is Mashimbyi’s first major trophy as head coach of a franchise cricket team in South Africa.

Here’s what you need to know about the man.

Starting out

Mashimbyi was born in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, on 10 November 1980. After doing his primary schooling and initial high schooling at Ntaseko High in Phalaborwa, he completed his schooling at Prosperitus Secondary School in Eersterust, Pretoria.

In 1998 he was picked for the SA Country Districts Schools team and then joined the Northerns Academy the following year.

Playing days

Mashimbyi was a fast bowler and decent lower-order batsman. He started his first-class career with Griquas in 2003/4, playing in the domestic A section.

After playing a handful of franchise games the following year for the Bloemfontein-based Eagles (now the Knights) he returned to Pretoria and played for Northerns and the Titans from 2005, taking 103 wickets in 39 first class games. He averaged 20 with the bat.

In the 2005/6 season he helped Northerns to the three-day and one-day double, and in 2009/10 he captained the team to the CSA One-Day Challenge title.

Coaching

After knee injuries forced Mashimbyi to retire in 2010 he moved back to Limpopo and began coaching at all levels. He also passed his Level III coaching qualification.

Mashimbyi joined the Titans’ coaching structures ahead of the 2013/14 season as assistant to then head coach Rob Walter.

In recent years he has been SA U-19 assistant coach and was named SA A bowling coach last year, ahead of the team’s tour of India.

