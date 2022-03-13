Proteas brace for battle against World Cup champions

Sports Reporter

The Proteas are looking forward to the challenge of facing reigning champions England when they play their third ICC Women’s World Cup game in Tauranga on Monday, with captain Suné Luus stating they are focused on taking maximum points.

The Proteas Women are unbeaten after two matches, having overcome Bangladesh and then Pakistan in two toilsome games which left them with four points and third on the log behind Australia and India.

England, however, are looking to recover from back-to back defeats against Australia and the West Indies.

Despite their start to the tournament, the defending champions are likely to take solace from their notable record against the Proteas, having won 29 of 38 their matches.

“With England losing their two (opening) games, you’ve got to expect that they are going to come hard tomorrow,” Luus said.

“I don’t think they are going to leave anything up for chance. They are going to come all guns blazing and they are going to want to play their best match to get points on the board, but I do think that puts a bit of pressure on them,” Luus added.

“They need the points, but we are ready for tomorrow as well. If we get the points, it will really just give us that momentum we need to keep continuing in the World Cup and take one game at a time.”

The eagerly awaited contest between SA and England will be broadcast live on SuperSport Grandstand, with the first ball being delivered at 3am (SA time).

Following Monday’s match, South Africa will make the short trip to Hamilton where they will take on

host nation New Zealand on Thursday.