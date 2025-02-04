Bright future for women cricketers

South Africa's under-19 women cricketers' stellar performance in the T20 World Cup reflects a bright future for women's cricket in the country.

Karabo Meso of South Africa bats during the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Semi Final match between South Africa and Australia at Bayuemas Oval on January 31, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

Sadly, the national under-19 women cricketers fell one hurdle short of winning the T20 World Cup after losing to India in the final in Kuala Lumpur on Malaysia on Sunday, but they can certainly hold their heads up high.

Their nine-wicket loss to India, who have now won both of the World Cups since its inception in 2023, was South Africa’s only defeat after they beat Samoa, Ireland, Nigeria and New Zealand in the build-up to the playoffs, while their match against the United States was washed out. In the semifinals, they upstaged the favoured Australians.

Cricket SA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki said: “We are especially delighted with the resilience and character the team displayed throughout the tournament. Reaching the final unbeaten is a monumental feat that speaks volumes about their skill and their passion.”

He added: “It is also a significant moment for women’s cricket in South Africa, as it shows that the future of the sport is incredibly bright. We look forward to seeing how they continue to build on this success in the years to come.”

With the national senior women’s team reaching the past two T20 World Cup finals, the future is certainly bright. And that elusive major world trophy is hopefully around the corner.