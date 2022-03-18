UPDATE: Shakib steers Bangladesh to big total in first ODI against SA

Ken Borland

Controversial batsman Shakib Al-Hasan brought the appropriate aggression and class to the Bangladesh innings as the tourists posted a thoroughly decent 314/7 in the first ODI against South Africa at Centurion on Friday.

The 34-year-old veteran had initially declined to tour due to “mental stress and fatigue”, but was talked into making the trip at the last moment. The all-rounder, one of the greats of the modern game, has picked up a couple of disciplinary suspensions in recent years as well as being banned for two years in 2019 for breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.

But on Friday he was pure quality on the field, scoring a scintillating 77 off just 64 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, which were great straight hits down the ground. The left-hander came to the wicket in the 22nd over after openers Tamim Iqbal (41) and Liton Das (50) both faced 67 deliveries and gave Bangladesh a solid, if slowish start by putting on 95 for the first wicket off 133 deliveries.

Shakib provided the impetus the innings required as he dominated the middle overs with wonderfully clean striking and a plucky, pugnacious attitude that saw him back himself to take on the short-pitched deliveries and also to improvise cheekily as well.

He had the perfect ally in Yasir Ali, who, having scored just a single and a duck in his previous two ODI innings, made his maiden half-century, also landing some great blows in a nifty 50 off 43 balls. Shakib and Yasir added 115 for the fourth wicket off just 83 deliveries and, taking Bangladesh into the last 10 overs on 223/3, the visitors were well set for some late hitting to take them to their highest total in South Africa.

The Proteas pacemen did not do the business at the death either, serving up too many juicy offerings and wides as 91 runs were conceded in the last 10 overs, taking Bangladesh to their second-highest total ever, anywhere, against South Africa.

The home pacemen did what was needed up front after captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first, ensuring Tamim and Liton had to work hard for their runs. The Proteas perhaps could have done with the services of a wicket-taking ace like Tabraiz Shamsi in the middle overs, but they went for the finger spinner instead in Keshav Maharaj and three frontline quicks.

Maharaj was attacked early on by Liton, who hit him for 6-4-4 off successive deliveries in his third over, but the left-armer fought back well, bowling Liton as he tried to cut and also removing the dangerous Mushfiqur Rahim for 9 to finish with 2/56 in his 10 overs.

Rabada (10-0-57-1) and Marco Jansen (10-1-57-2) were the best of the pacemen.