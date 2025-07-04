Kwena Maphaka will grow with experience, says Proteas bowling coach

Maphaka has played only five first-class matches, which includes two Tests.

Though he has already broken into the SA squad, 19-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka will need more experience before he hits his straps in Test cricket, according to national bowling coach Piet Botha.

Playing the second Test of his fledgling career in the series opener against Zimbabwe which ended on Tuesday, Maphaka was not as consistent as he might have liked, struggling at times with his lines and length.

Among the five bowlers in the Proteas attack (excluding part-timer Dewald Brevis who delivered less than five overs) the other four all took at least four scalps each, while Maphaka went wicketless.

‘He was really aggressive’

Botha admitted Maphaka had not been at his best, but he felt the youngster had still played a role in the SA team’s 328-run victory.

“It’s always about a bowling unit, so if someone doesn’t get wickets it doesn’t mean he didn’t contribute,” Botha said.

“One of the messages was that he needed to be aggressive and I thought he was really aggressive, so he played a good role in that respect.

“For him it’s just to put his mind to good practice and preparation again this week, and then do what he does well, which is to bowl quickly.

“We’ve had a couple of discussions around various things to improve on, but that’s also part of the progression for him.”

Bowling coach Piet Botha during a Proteas training session. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Experience is key

With South Africa targeting a 2-0 series victory in the second Test in Bulawayo starting on Sunday, Botha hoped Maphaka would take further strides in his blossoming career by soaking in the experience of being part of the national squad.

While Maphaka has played 52 professional matches in his career, only five of them have been in the first-class format, and Botha believed he needed more time on the field to reach his full potential.

“Ultimately as a coach you can do a lot in terms of talking to a person and working with him technically, but he needs to pick up experience. That’s the most important thing for all of us who have played cricket – you learn as you play,” Botha said.

“For him it’s just about getting a lot more four-day and five-day cricket under the belt, then he’ll improve, because as he’s in the environment and as he goes through his experiences he’ll also work things out for himself.

“And we can talk through things, so it’s all about that exposure and making sure he learns as he goes and picks up his confidence as he goes.”