New IPL season: Five SA players to watch

Ross Roche

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League kicks off in Mumbai, India on Saturday with the world’s star players on show for the thrilling two-month event.

A number of South Africans will be looking to impress and prove their worth after picking up big contracts for this year’s edition. Here are five players to watch.

Kagiso Rabada

Despite a pretty average 2021 campaign by his lofty standards, Kagiso Rabada showed his box office potential by being the highest sold South African at the IPL auction, landing a cool R18.6 million contract with the Punjab Kings.

He has been in top form for the Proteas so far this year in the Test and ODI arenas and he will look to take that form into the 2022 IPL.

Rabada will also be targeting a much more consistent showing this season, similar to his efforts in 2020 when he was the purple cap holder.

Faf du Plessis

The evergreen Faf du Plessis at 37 years old will be under massive pressure at the 2022 IPL after signing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for R14.1 million.

Faf du Plessis will turn out for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year. Picture: Getty Images

The pressure will come from who he has replaced in the team, as he steps into the large hole left by the retirement of AB de Villiers last year. He will also be replacing Indian star Virat Kohli as captain for this year’s edition, although Kohli is still in the team and will lend his considerable experience in helping du Plessis ease into the role.

Du Plessis will also be eager to back up his terrific performance in the 2021 edition where he ended second on the orange cap rankings.

Marco Jansen

Proteas breakout star Marco Jansen will want to make a big impression in his second season of IPL action.

The 21-year-old was a surprising pick last year by the Mumbai Indians, where he was sold for R375 000, but ended up playing only twice despite an impressive debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His undeniable talent, however, has seen the Sunriser Hyderabad pick him on an R8.4 million contract, a considerable step up from last year, and he will be eager to repay that faith with some top performances for his new side.

Dewald Brevis

With the nickname ‘Baby AB’, Dewald Brevis has a lot to live up to.

The SA U-19 star has burst onto the cricket scene this season after a superb showing at the U-19 World Cup where he finished as the leading run scorer, having amassed the most runs in the tournament’s history.

Dewald Brevis in action for the Titans. Picture: Gallo Images

Brevis then enjoyed a solid introduction into senior cricket with a good showing for the Titans in the CSA T20 competition, displaying his all-round qualities as he helped them finish as runners-up.

At just 18, it remains to be seen whether the R6 million shelled out for him by the Mumbai Indians was worth the risk, but he is an undeniable future star.

Rassie van der Dussen

At the age of 33, Proteas stalwart Rassie van der Dussen is surprisingly making his IPL debut.

Displaying great form for the Proteas over the past few years, Van der Dussen has always been a solid T20 player. In both T20 internationals and local T20s he averages at over 38, with a strike rate of over 130, which most people would have expected to have been on the IPL’s radar years ago.

He will finally get his first taste of IPL action after signing for the Rajasthan Royals for R2 million. It is set to be a big campaign for him, as if he doesn’t impress it could also be his last.