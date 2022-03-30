Proteas women looking for payback in World Cup semi-final

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Proteas women’s team are now just one win away from playing in the World Cup final.

And while England, the defending champions from 2017 – the very side the Proteas lost to at the same semi-final stage five years ago – are standing in their way, just 17 days ago the Proteas beat England in group play at the current World Cup in New Zealand.

So, it’s all square then, and honours are even going into their semi-final on Thursday.

Five years ago, on 18 July in Bristol, South Africa posted 218/6 in 50 overs with Mignon du Preez scoring 76 not out. England chased down the target with two balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

That game was a thriller, as was this tournament’s group match between the two sides. England posted 235/9, and South Africa reached the target with four balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

The teams now meet again, and South Africa coach Hilton Moreeng is hoping to pay England back for what went down at this same stage five years ago.

“It was Madiba Day (18 July) and Ayabonga Khaka’s birthday, too. We sat down and took learnings from that match, and while no two days are the same, I’m hoping we would have learned from that day and will respond better this time,” Moreeng said on Tuesday.

He’ll certainly be hoping for a showing like the one his team delivered against England earlier this month – and pretty much throughout the tournament.

“We know what is coming, we know the magnitude of the team we’re up against – they are defending champions – and all we can do is play our best cricket,” Moreeng said.

South Africa, among the world’s top teams, finished second on the points table after group play, but a spot in the final of the global showpiece for the first time is what Moreeng wants.

“It will be a great achievement. This team has matured so much. I am so proud of how they have grown, and we want to now make sure every South African supports this team,” he said.

“We’ve got one more step to get into the final that alluded us in 2017, and if we manage that it’ll mean so much for South African sport and women’s sport. It will be immense.”

Thursday’s semi-final starts at 3am SA time.