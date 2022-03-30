Five reasons why Proteas will start World Cup semi-final in upbeat mood

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South Africa’s Proteas women’s cricket team are one win away from playing in the 50-overs World Cup final.

Awaiting them or England, who they face from 3am (SA time) on Thursday, are favourites Australia, who beat West Indies earlier Wednesday.

South Africa’s semi-final is a repeat of the last-four match between the same teams at the last World Cup, in England.

Here are five reasons why Sune Luus and her team will start the match against England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday as favourites.

Lizelle Lee must come good

It has been a disappointing 2022 Women’s World Cup for the South African opener, who was last year’s ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year.

The prolific Lee scored 632 runs in 11 games at an average of 90.28 in 2021, with five half centuries and an unbeaten century.

At this year’s tournament she has scored just 79 runs in six matches to be 49th best run-scorer. It is time for Lee to hit form and if she does the Proteas will be well on their way to the final.

World’s number one ODI batter

It was confirmed on Tuesday that opener Laura Wolvaardt is the newest world number one batter in ODI cricket. The 22-year-old has been sensational in New Zealand, scoring 433 runs from seven innings to sit at the top of the run-scorers list.

Wolvaardt has hit five half centuries with a highest score of 90 and will again be the key batter for the Proteas. If she hits form again against England, South Africa will have one foot in the final.

Group play confidence

South Africa go into the semi-final having won five of their seven group matches. Only favourites Australia, who have qualified for the final, performed better.

Luus’ team lost to Australia in group play, but they beat Bangladesh, Pakistan, England, New Zealand and India. Their match against West Indies was washed out.

Against semi-final opponents England, South Africa chased down 236 with four balls to spare and three wickets in hand. They’ll take that confidence into the rematch on Thursday.

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder Kapp has been one of the stars of the tournament and a shining light in the South African team. The seasoned player has starred with bat and ball and will again be an integral team member come Thursday.

Kapp, the number three-ranked all-rounder in the game, has scored 182 runs at the tournament, many at the death with the result on the line, at a strike rate of 94.79 – the third highest of the top 20 batters.

Kapp has also taken 10 wickets, including her first five-wicket haul at international level. She’s a player England will mark as a key figure in the match.

Bowling attack

Besides Kapp, the South Africa team is stacked with quality in the bowling department.

Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail has again enjoyed a good tournament and sits third on the best bowlers list with 11 wickets and an economy of 3.91.

Ayabonga Khaka has also enhanced her reputation as a world class operator, having also taken 11 wickets and an economy of 4.74.

Masabatha Klaas and Chloe Tryon have also bowled well, ensuring the Proteas will be full of confidence of keeping England in check.