Titans set new One Day Cup record after blasting 453 runs

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Titans have set a new record for the highest limited overs total in South African cricket after smashing 453 runs in their One Day Cup game against the North West Dragons in Centurion on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat the Titans reached their record mark with just three wickets down.

The big star of the show was Proteas batsman Theunis de Bruyn who smashed 179 off 114 balls. His partnership with Neil Brand of 145 runs set the Titans on their way.

Brand eventually scored 115 not out.

The innings was set up by Gihan Cloete, who scored 58 at the top of the order, and De Bruyn who put on 155 for the first wicket.

De Bruyn’s century came up off 71 balls and his 150 off 103 balls, with 19 fours and two sixes.

Middle order batter Sibonelo Makhanya also got in on the act, smashing 53 not out at the end of the innings.

The 453 runs scored is the highest total in SA One Day Cup history. It is also the fifth highest score ever achieved in a 50-overs game of cricket.

The Dragons team included in their lineup Proteas quick Marco Jansen’s brother Duan, as well as Nono Pongolo and experienced spinner Senuran Muthusamy.

The North West side were set to start their chase late Wednesday evening.