Proteas women fall to England in World Cup semi-final

Wesley Botton

After producing a superb run of form in the group stage, South Africa stumbled at the penultimate hurdle on Thursday, falling in a 137-run defeat to England in their ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final in Christchurch.

Having finished second in the opening round, losing only one of their seven matches (to Australia), the Proteas had been aiming to make history by becoming the first SA senior cricket team to reach a World Cup final.

They were unable to carry that form into the playoffs, however, imploding against title holders England.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the SA women were unable to contain their opponents, with England opener Danni Wyatt contributing 129 runs and Sophia Dunkley adding another 60 further down the order, carrying their team to 293/8 in their 50 overs.

Shabnim Ismail was the best of the Proteas’ bowlers, taking 3/46.

In response, South Africa were bowled out for 156 with 12 overs to spare, as Mignon du Preez top-scored with just 30 runs.

Sophie Ecclestone shone for the England attack, returning 6/36.

Australia, the pre-tournament favourites, will face defending champions England in the final on Sunday (2am SA time).