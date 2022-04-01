UPDATE: Heartache for Bavuma as Proteas stumble in first Test

Ken Borland

Temba Bavuma fell agonisingly close to his long-awaited second Test century as an improved Bangladesh bowling attack gained much more assistance out of the Kingsmead pitch to dominate the morning session on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Durban on Friday.

Bavuma scored a marvellous 93 in the testing conditions, lifting the Proteas to 314/8 at lunch.

But the vice-captain fell in the 90s for the second time in his career when he was bowled by off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Playing in his landmark 50th Test, Bavuma received a short delivery from Mehidy and went back to cut, but the newish (less than 20 overs old) ball inexplicably turned extremely sharply, cramping the batsman, coming off his pad and ricocheting on to the stumps.

Keshav Maharaj was then bowled for 19 by Ebadot Hossain, who nipped a fine delivery through his gate, in the next over. Bavuma and Maharaj had done the bulk of the scoring for South Africa on the second morning as they added 53 for the eighth wicket.

The home side had begun the day on 233/4 after 76.5 overs and the third over with the second new ball saw Bangladesh break through.

Khaled Ahmed seamed the ball back into Kyle Verreynne (28), who was trapped lbw in the crease as he did not play with much foot movement, and his next delivery was a lifting ball outside off stump, which Wiaan Mulder (0) sparred at, sending an edge to gully which was brilliantly caught by a diving Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

At 245/6, the Proteas needed an intervention and Bavuma and Maharaj repelled the probing Bangladesh bowlers for 80 minutes, before another double-strike of two wickets for zero runs by the tourists.

Simon Harmer, who has scored two first-class centuries, and Lizaad Williams, who has made a couple of half-centuries at franchise level, are at the crease on 8 and 6 respectively.

Given how the ball has seamed, bounced and turned on Friday morning, the Proteas already have a respectable total and will be eager to get some much-needed early wickets when they do come out to bowl under overcast skies.