UPDATE: Joy makes history as Bangladesh fight on against Proteas

Ken Borland

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was able to loan credibility to a stuttering Bangladesh batting effort as his unbeaten century carried them to 257/7 at tea on the third day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday.

Bangladesh are still 110 runs behind South Africa’s first-innings total of 367 but, having been 101/5 early on the third morning, they have been helped by some mediocre South African bowling and dropped catches.

The 21-year-old Joy is playing in just his third Test, and his maiden century saw him occupy the crease for more than six hours as he faced 269 deliveries in a marvellous show of defiance against the Proteas attack. It is the first time a Bangladesh batsmen has hit a Test century against South Africa.

Bangladesh resumed on 98/4 and, after the early loss of nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed (1), who edged to a juggling Wiaan Mulder in the gully to give Lizaad Williams his first Test wicket, Liton Das provided Joy with staunch support and some fine counter-punching strokes. He should have been caught on 16 off Williams, but captain Dean Elgar dropped a sitter at first slip.

There were also sharp chances dropped by Sarel Erwee at short-leg and Mulder at leg-slip.

They added 82 for the sixth wicket before wicketkeeper/batsman Das was bowled for 41 by Williams second ball after lunch, a ball that was 79 overs old nipping back sharply to beat the in batsman through the gate.

South Africa then had the second new ball from the next over, but they came up against some solid Bangladeshi resistance.

Yasir Ali looked dangerous in his 22, but was then dismissed against the run of play via a disastrous run out after a breakdown in communication between him and Joy.

Bangladesh were 216/7 but Mehidy Hasan Miraz was presenting a broad bat and had scored 24 not out by tea, adding an unbeaten 41 with Joy.