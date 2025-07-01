Maharaj credits new Proteas players for standout performances

Test rookies Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Corbin Bosch both hit centuries in SA's first innings, and Bosch went on to take 5/43 in Zimbabwe's second innings.

All-rounder Corbin Bosch, seen here with Proteas fans in London last month, was superb in the second Test of his career against Zimbabwe. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj was pleased to see the newer members of the national squad standing up, as they coasted to a convincing 328-run victory over Zimbabwe in the first of two Tests in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Fresh off their win against Australia in the World Test Championship final last month, South Africa rested some senior players (including regular captain Temba Bavuma) for the two-Test series against the minnows, providing opportunities for less experienced players.

And some of them delivered in spectacular fashion, playing key roles in giving the Proteas a 1-0 series lead.

Teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius made a century on debut, hitting 153 in South Africa’s first innings, while 30-year-old Corbin Bosch, playing only his second Test, also compiled his first century (100 not out). And Bosch went on to take 5/43 in Zimbabwe’s second innings to close out an impressive all-round performance with bat and ball.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, seen in action for the Titans, made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

‘Making them feel comfortable’

“For us as a team, obviously a lot of the regulars aren’t here, but when the youngsters come in it’s about making them feel very welcome and feel comfortable to be themselves which is something we always encourage in the environment,” Maharaj said.

“And naturally the mentality of where we want to go with our cricket and the brand of cricket we want to play just filters through them.

“So I think that was the main thing, to make them feel comfortable and allow them to just be the best versions of themselves.”

Bosch flaunts his skills

While Pretorius was named Man of the Match for scoring a century in his first Test innings, Maharaj was also delighted with Bosch, who helped them lay the foundation for the win and then carried them over the line.

“Corbin has just come into our environment and he’s settled in very well. He possesses a lot of skill – not many can bowl 140km/h and bat the way he does – so I’m happy,” the skipper said.

“He works really hard on his game, he trusts his skill, he backs himself, and it’s so nice to see everything come together for him.”

The second of two Tests between South Africa and Zimbabwe starts in Bulawayo on Sunday.